Karachi Mayor orders end to tanker, hydrant water supply

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has announced a major decision to end the supply of water through tankers and hydrants in the city and shift to a pipeline-based distribution system.

Speaking to officials of the Karachi Water Corporation, the mayor of Karachi directed them to develop an alternative system under which water will be delivered directly to citizens through pipelines at their doorsteps.

He said that all water hydrants in Karachi will be phased out and water supply will be provided through proper water lines instead.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that water hydrants currently generate about Rs30 crore per month in revenue, but their contracts have already expired last year. He made it clear that no new contracts will be issued, as the city wants to free people from the tanker system.

“Tanker-based water supply is not a permanent solution. It creates problems for citizens and encourages misuse,” the mayor said.

To deal with water shortages, he added that different areas will be supplied with water on alternate days so that shortages can be managed more fairly across the city.

The mayor said this move will help reduce corruption, improve water distribution, and ensure that Karachi residents receive water in a more reliable and transparent way.

Earlier, The Water Corporation announced the temporary closure of the old Pipri Pumping Station in Karachi for maintenance work, a move that will affect water supply in several parts of the city.

According to a spokesperson, the old Pipri Pumping Station in Karachi will remain shut for four days as maintenance activities are carried out. The work will continue from January 10 to January 13, during which the water supply from the old facility in Karachi will remain suspended.

The Water Corporation clarified that while water supply from the old Pipri Pumping Station in Karachi will be temporarily halted, the new Pipri Pumping Station will continue to operate and supply water.

However, due to the shutdown, several areas of Karachi, including Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, and Model Town, will experience disruption in water supply during the maintenance period.

In addition, the Water Corporation stated that the Landhi and Sherpao hydrants in Karachi will also remain temporarily closed during the four-day maintenance work.

Residents of affected areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and store water in advance until the maintenance work is completed and normal supply is restored.