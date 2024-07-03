Equipment worth Rs10mln stolen from Karachi’s hospital

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, dacoits stole parts of the CT scan machine and other equipment from Sindh government hospital in Liaquatabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the equipment including wiring, circuit, UPS, batteries, and other essential components were stolen from the Advance Trauma Centre.

The machine was installed at a cost of over Rs 10 million. After the incident, patients are being referred to other hospitals for CT scans.

However, sources revealed that the investigation launched into the incident has been stopped by influential authorities.

In a separate incident, earlier, a fake doctor was apprehended from Karachi Civil Hospital.

A man named Abdullah, who is said to be a bakery worker, was doing round in the Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre by wearing doctor’s gown.

The security guard got suspicious of his get-up and upon verification he was found fake and handed over to the police.

The fake doctor told the police that he had been dreaming of becoming a medical practitioner since childhood but could not make it through as far as his educational qualifications were concerned.

So, he put on the doctor’s gown and reached the hospital to treat patients. But, his college boy looks and fancy hairstyle exposed him to the guards who handed him over to the cops present at the picket set up at the Civil Hospital.