Karachi EV bus new routes announced

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced on Friday that new electric vehicle (EV) bus routes will be launched in Karachi ahead of Eid.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department, chaired by Sharjeel Inam Memon, to enhance the city’s public transport system.

The meeting also approved the addition of more double-decker and EV buses and discussed various measures to improve overall transport services.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that new EV bus routes in Karachi will start next week, with the first route operating from Gulshan-e-Iqbal to Tower.

He added that the EV bus service will be introduced gradually in other districts of Sindh after Eid, including in Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Sukkur, and Shikarpur.

The senior minister emphasized that the expansion of the Peoples Bus Service to additional cities aims to benefit more citizens by providing affordable and quality travel options.

He assured that all public transport projects will continue to be prioritized and implemented efficiently.

During the meeting, SMTA officials briefed the attendees on the challenges and issues related to road infrastructure that impact the operation and efficiency of the bus services.

Sharjeel Memon stated that issues faced on the Peoples Bus routes would be addressed in coordination with the relevant ministries, and that the Sindh government is working on all major roads in Karachi on a priority basis.

After Eid, Sindh Bank, the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), and the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) will formally sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the expansion of EV bus services.