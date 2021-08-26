Karachi expects cloudy weather, sporadic showers throughout day

KARACHI: The weather in the port city is set to remain mostly cloudy throughout 24 hours on Thursday, ARY News reported quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The recorded Karachi weather, presstime, is 29-degree centigrade with West-Southwest winds running 28 km/h. The level of humidity in the atmosphere remains 69 per cent.

The met department forecast there is a chance of drizzle sporadically across the city and throughout the day.

COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 7.4% in Pakistan

On the other hand from the recorded global pandemic data, Pakistan has reported 85 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,320.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,140,411 after the emergence of 4,553 new infections.

Overall 1,022,847 have recovered their health back from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.4 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.83%.