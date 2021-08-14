Karachi to experience cloudy, windy weather with chances of drizzle: PMD

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday forecast a cloudy and windy weather in Karachi in next 24 hours with chances of drizzle or light rain, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions along the coast with chances of drizzle in the morning and night.

Maximum temperature in the metropolis will remain between 30 – 32 ºCelsius and minimum temperature will remain 27.5 ºCelsius, according to the met office.

A windy weather being experienced in Karachi with maximum wind speed of 18 kilometers per hour from southwest direction. The ratio of humidity remains 65 percent, according to the weather report.

A weather official earlier said that no rain is expected in Karachi in the coming days but the city will stay cloudy.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said in a report that the monsoon spell is far from the city as the monsoon belt has turned to the northern areas.

He predicted a monsoon spell expected by the middle of September and not necessarily in August.

The Pakistan Met Department (PMD) had predicted more rain this year. Kashmir, Punjab and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers, it said.