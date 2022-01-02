Karachi to experience frosty weather from Sunday evening

KARACHI: Cold winds will increase intensity of winter in Karachi from Sunday evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said in its weather report.

A cold and dry weather will prevail in the port city today with partly cloudy weather, the Met Office said.

Minimum temperature will remain between 12 – 14 degree Celsius, while maximum temperature will likely to go as above as 24 degrees in the city.

Met office earlier informed that a strong westerly wave would enter into North Balochistan from Monday (3rd January) which gradually likely to spread over central and upper Sindh and then almost whole of Pakistan.

Under the influence of this weather system widespread rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana and Qambar-Shahdkot districts during 4-6 Jan, while in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot and TharParker distts on 5-6 January.

Earlier, rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu and Barkhan in Balochistan.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Kohlu and Kohe Suleman.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman, Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts.

