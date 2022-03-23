Karachi to experience searing weather spell from Friday

KARACHI: The weather is likely to get more hot from this Friday, quoting the MET Office ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department today warned of a searing weather spell in Karachi and adjoining areas from Friday March 25 to 27.

According to Met office, the metropolis will experience extreme hot weather from Friday to Sunday with Mercury is likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius in extremely hot weather conditions.

The weather department has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

The weather will remain hot and humid today with maximum temperature in the port city remain between 31-32 degree Celsius.

The southwestern winds are blowing in Karachi with wind speed 14 kilometres per hour, according to the weather department.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a recent forecast warned that the day temperatures will likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country during the week due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

It forecast hike in day temperatures by 09-10°Celsius above normal in Northern Balochistan, Upper Sindh, South Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

While, the day temperature in Lower Sindh, South Balochistan, Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, will remain 07-08°Celsius above normal.

