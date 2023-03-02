Karachi to experience warmer, windy weather today

KARACHI: The Met Office has predicted warmer and windy weather in the city today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The temperature has been 21 degree Celsius in Karachi, which is expected to soar between 33-35 degree Celsius today.

Northeasterly winds are blowing currently with 15 kilometres per hour speed, which will rise to maximum 18KM per hour, while the wind direction will likely to become westerly/southwesterly later in the day.

The rainfall is not likely in Karachi as dry weather will prevail.

Mainly dry weather with hazy morning is likely to prevail over most parts of the Sindh province. However partly cloudy or cloudy weather with chances of light rain or drizzle is expected at isolated places in Larkana, Shikarpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki and Sukkur districts, according to the weather forecast.

