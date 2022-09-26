Karachi to experience windy, partly cloudy weather today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast a windy and partly cloudy weather in the port city on Monday, ARY News reported.

“Currently southwesterly winds are blowing with a speed of 12 kilometers per hour, which will reach 20 to 25km per hour in the day ahead,” according to the weather office.

“The mercury presently stands at 27 degrees Celsius”, PMD stated in its weather report.

“The city’s weather has been in transition, the temperature will further drop in coming days,” according to the Met Office.

The PMD has predicted a hot and dry weather in most parts of the country today.

Comments