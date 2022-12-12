Karachi experiences dry and cold weather as mercury drops

KARACHI: The city experiencing a colder weather as minimum temperature drops to 16.5-degree Celsius owing to winds from the northeast, ARY News reported on Monday.

Dry weather will prevail in the day with cold night in Karachi and other parts of the province.

Southwesterly winds or sea breeze, which have soothing impact in mostly warm weather of the city, have been suspended and winds from northeasterly direction, will bring the mercury down, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Minimum temperature in Karachi would further drop in next two days and will drop between 14-16 and 13-15 Celsius, according to the Met Office.

The wind speed will remain upto 18 kilometers per hours. The maximum temperature in city will remain between 28– 30 degree Celsius.

Dry weather with cold night and misty/foggy morning is likely to prevail over most parts of the province especially in upper Sindh.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in a weather report predicted that the weather would remain dry and cold in plains of the country. Rainfall with thunderstorm and snowfall on mountains expected at some places in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir

The Met Office forecast very cold weather conditions in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, North Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

