Karachi experiences dry, foggy weather with unhealthy air

KARACHI: Karachi is experiencing dry, cool and dusty weather today with cold and foggy weather in the morning and nighttime and warm in the daytime, according to the Met Office.

Today minimum temperature recorded 18 Celsius with maximum temperature to remain between 28 to 30 degree Celsius with humidity ratio 90 percent, Met Office said.

The northeastern winds are blowing in city at four kilometers per hour. The visibility range recorded 97 meters as a foggy weather prevails in the city.

Karachi’s air quality remains extremely unhygienic as the city remains third among the most polluted cities of the world on the air quality index today.

The air pollution recorded at 228 particulate matter.

The worsening of the air quality driven by high moisture and a shift in wind direction, conditions that hinder dispersion of pollutants and foster smog formation, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management.