One dead, five injured in blast near Karachi airport

KARACHI: One individual has reportedly died while five others sustained injuries in an ‘oil tanker blast’ near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police officials confirmed that the blast occurred, but the nature of the explosion is still being determined.

Initial reports suggest the explosion involved an oil tanker near the signal at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, leaving one dead and five others injured – including several police officers.

Rescue teams reached at the incident location to extinguish the fire as the blast also damaged several cars.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation and further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

Emergency services are on high alert as efforts continue to determine the cause and extent of the incident.

The interior minister of Sindh, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, confirmed that several vehicles were destroyed in a blast that occurred near Karachi’s Jinnah International airport as a convoy of foreign nationals passed through the area.

He further confirmed that a total of four police officer and a rangers officials were injured, along with 7 to 8 others citizens.

The minister emphasized that there had been no prior security alert regarding the explosion adding that more information would be confirmed as evidence is reviewed.

He added that the blast occurred just as the foreign convoy moved inside the airport, while the minister added that he is heading to the site to assess the situation.