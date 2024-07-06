web analytics
Saturday, July 6, 2024
Karachi Express escapes major disaster near Hyderabad

Karachi Express narrowly escaped an accident due to a technical fault on Saturday morning, ARY News reported.

Karachi Express, travelling from Karachi to Lahore, escaped accident at Kotri when coach number 16 began to smit smoke, causing panic among passengers.

DS Railway Naser Khalili told the media that the fault caused by an overheated axle.

The issue was resolved and the train departed with a 2-hour delay, he said.

Earlier on June 26, Faisalabad-bound Millat Express escaped a major disaster when four of its bogies were derailed near Kotri railway station.

According to details, four bogies of Millat Express, en route to Faisalabad from Karachi, had been derailed near Kotri junction due to brake failure.

Several passengers suffered minor injuries due to the derailment of the train bogies while no loss of life was reported in the accident.

Following the incident, the rail traffic on the Up Track was suspended.

