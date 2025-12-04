Karachi extends Rickshaw ban to six more major routes

KARACHI: The Karachi administration has extended ban on 1+4 rickshaws across six more major roads of the city, with authorities instructed to register cases against violators under Section 188, ARY News reported.

The restriction, enforced under Section 144, was announced through a notification issued by the Karachi Commissioner. The ban, previously limited to 20 roads, has now been expanded to 26 key arteries in an effort to improve traffic flow.

According to the notification, the decision was taken on the recommendation of the DIG Traffic, who advised limiting rickshaw movement to reduce congestion. A complete ban on rickshaws from Shahrah-e-Faisal to II Chundrigar Road has been enforced with immediate effect.

The order states that the rickshaw ban will remain effective from October 18 to December 17, and SHOs have been directed to lodge FIRs under Section 188 in case of violations. Relevant departments and deputy commissioners have been instructed to ensure strict and immediate compliance.

Officials said the decision was prompted by public complaints, persistent traffic jams, and accident risks on major roads. The Karachi commissioner has now extended the ban to six additional major routes, widening the enforcement zone.

“Based on new recommendations from the traffic police, the scope of the rickshaw ban has been formally expanded. The newly added six roads will remain under restriction for the same duration as the existing notification,” the announcement added.

On April 15, 2025, a strict ban was enforced on the movement of unauthorised rickshaws on 11 major roads in Karachi, effective immediately.

According to reports, the decision was taken on the recommendation of the DIG Traffic and enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The order states that One Plus Two and One Plus Four motor cab rickshaws are prohibited from operating on key Karachi roads for two months from 15th April to 14th June 2025.

Violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The roads where rickshaw operations are now banned include Shahrah-e-Faisal, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, and other critical city routes.

The ban also applies to areas around prominent locations such as Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine and Stadium Road.

Officials stated that these unauthorised and self-assigned rickshaw routes were causing major traffic disruptions and safety concerns in Karachi. The decision aims to ease traffic flow and prevent road accidents.

Commissioner Karachi confirmed that traffic police have been given full authority to register complaints and take strict action against violators.

All SHOs have received directions to ensure compliance, and rickshaw drivers are urged to use alternative routes during the restriction period.

The commissioner added that this move is essential for maintaining smooth traffic in Karachi and ensuring public safety.