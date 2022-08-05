Karachi faces increased power cuts amid hot weather

KARACHI: Loadshedding in several areas of the port city has soared up to 16 hours, and unannounced power cuts during night have added to the misery of citizens, ARY News reported.

According to details, loadshedding in multiple areas of Karachi has gone up to 16 hours. The KE is doing loadshedding of over 6 hours even in the exempted areas.

Four power cuts of two hours each are being experienced in the PIB Colony area of Karachi. Lyari is experiencing load-shedding of over 8-12 hours, while the power cut duration in Landhi, Korangi, Hijrat Colony, Metropole, Site area, Baldia, Jail Road, Malir and Shah Faisal Colony is over 8-12 hours too.

A KE spokesperson said on Tuesday that the first unit of the Bin Qasim Power Station-3 (BQPS-III) is currently offline after a fault was identified during a test. The estimated restoration time of the power plant is eight to 10 weeks.

A KE spokesperson said, “The development arose during testing being performed by Siemens AG as part of the final stages of commissioning. Representatives from Siemens AG and Harbin Electric International, the contractor’s consortium, immediately initiated assessment,” the KE said in a statement.

