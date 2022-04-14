Karachi faces loadshedding in Taraweeh timings

KARACHI: Despite the claims of the government, several areas of Karachi faced loadshedding even during Taraweeh timings, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Areas of Karachi include Korangi, Landhi, Railway Colony, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Khawaja Ajmair Nagri, Paposh Nagar, Liaquat Market, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-2, Korangi Sector 30, 31 and others.

People faced difficulties while performing Taraweeh prayers due to darkness. They also claimed that KE operators are not registering their complaints about the power outages in their respective areas.

Amid ongoing power outages in the country, the officials of the Power Division told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that there was no shortage of electricity and power plants were closed due to lack of fuel and technical failures.

Read more: Lahore faces loadshedding due to furnace oil’s shortage

This was briefed in an urgent meeting on power and petroleum sectors with a focus on addressing the related challenges chaired by the Prime Minister.

According to a report presented in the meeting, 27 power plants across the country had not been generating electricity due to fuel shortages and technical failures.

The prime minister was informed that nine IPPs had been closed due to non-supply of gas, RLNG and coal, while 18 power plants were not working due to technical reasons.

Comments