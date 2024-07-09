web analytics
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Karachi faces power outage following rainfall

KARACHI: Following the rain in Karachi, the K-Electric system got disrupted with more than 160 feeders were reportedly tripped, affecting various areas of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Despite the rain has been stopped from hours, reports indicate that more than 160 feeders operated by K Electric remain offline.

As of now, a total of 172 feeders and multiple PMTs (Power Metering Transformers) are out of service, leading to widespread power outages in several neighborhoods.

This situation has sparked protests among residents in various parts of Karachi, expressing frustration over the prolonged electricity cuts.

In Daud Chowrangi, residents took to the streets in protest, blocking roads to highlight their grievances regarding the power outage.

Similarly, on Manghopir Road, locals also staged protest demanding an immediate restoration of electricity supply.

