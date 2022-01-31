Karachi faces wheat shortage

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to bring 107,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Karachi from rural Sindh as the metropolis was facing a shortage, ARY News reported on Monday.

The decision was taken in a session chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The chief minister was briefed on the shortage of wheat in Karachi.

The director of the food department said that Karachi will need the stock of 107,000 metric tonnes of wheat for February and the same stock will be required for the month of March.

Imdad Shah said that the session was also attended by the representatives of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) and the rate offered by Passco was high.

Shah said that the chief minister directed the districts to provide the stocks of wheat to Karachi.

