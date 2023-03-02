Karachi: Factory’s bus hits 15 vehicles near Johar Morr

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, a bus of a private textile factory ran over 15 vehicles near Karachi’s Johar Morr after brake failure, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, a passenger bus of a factory was on its way, when its brakes failed and hit over 15 vehicles. As per initial reports, no human loss was reported.

The vehicles were badly damaged in the road crash. Rescue and traffic police teams reached the spot after getting information.

Separately, at least two minor students received critical injuries as a speeding car ran over the children on the roadside in Karachi in 2021.

According to the details, the speeding car ran over the students when they were coming out of their school, situated in the jurisdiction of Mobina Town police station.

Rescue officials shifted the injured students to the hospital. The children were identified as Fahad, 11 and Furqan, 10.

