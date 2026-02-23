Assistant Commissioner’s nephew identified as driver in Karachi fatal crash

KARACHI: Police have identified and captured the driver involved in the fatal traffic accident on Khiyaban-e-Ittehad that killed a delivery boy. The vehicle was found to belong to Asghar Ali Bhangwar, nephew of an Assistant Commissioner in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to reports, after the accident, Bhangwar was initially taken to a hospital and later transferred to a police station under official police protocol. Officers confirmed they pursued the vehicle when the driver initially fled the scene. It was later revealed that the driver was still admitted to the hospital at the time of the transfer.

Police said the delivery boy’s family has requested that no legal case be filed. Both the motorcycle of the deceased and the car involved in the incident have been moved to the police station for investigation.

Authorities also noted that the car is registered in Asghar Ali’s name and carries Sindh government stickers. The Sahil Police Station reportedly kept the suspect’s custody confidential for several hours after the incident.

The accident occurred during a late-night street race at Khiyaban-e-Ittehad in Karachi when a speeding car lost control and struck a food delivery rider, leaving him in critical condition. The suspects involved initially fled the scene after a brief, deceptive display of “help,” prompting a police manhunt across Karachi.

According to police reports, the accident took place at approximately 2:00 AM near the Saba Signal in the DHA neighborhood, Karachi. Witnesses and police officials said that two cars were engaged in an illegal street race when one of the vehicles lost control.

The car reportedly somersaulted several times before crashing into 32-year-old Farhan, who was riding his motorcycle on the opposite side of the road. Farhan sustained severe head injuries and multiple fractures due to the impact of the high-speed collision.

Rescue teams arrived promptly and shifted him to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, where he later succumbed to his wounds