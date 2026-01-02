Karachi: 17-year-old girl killed amid police–robbers encounter in Landhi

KARACHI: A 17-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a bullet while riding in a rickshaw during an alleged police encounter near Korangi No. 6 Market in Landhi, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred when officers came face-to-face with suspected robbers in the busy market area. As police chased the suspects, the accused allegedly opened indiscriminate fire.

During the exchange, a bullet hit the teenage girl, who was travelling with her mother and younger brother after visiting her grandmother’s home.

The girl, who was the only sister of two brothers, succumbed to her injuries on the spot, officials said.

Police claimed that during the encounter, one motorcycle-riding suspect, identified as Mola Bakhsh, was injured and apprehended, while his accomplice managed to escape with the looted money, firing as he fled.

Videos of the alleged police encounter later surfaced on social media, showing the suspect being caught on the road. As the suspect was detained, a crowd gathered and reportedly assaulted him before police intervened. The injured suspect was then shifted to hospital in a police mobile.

Police stated that the situation arose during an ongoing operation against street criminals in the area. Further investigation into the incident, including the circumstances that led to the girl’s death, is underway.

Most-Wanted Criminal Killed in Karachi

Earlier, Karachi police claimed that a most-wanted criminal involved in multiple serious crimes was killed during an encounter with Karachi police.

According to police, a Model Colony police team was on routine patrol on New Year’s night when they spotted two suspicious individuals. When police signalled them to stop, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a shootout.

During the exchange of fire, one suspect was killed, while his accomplice managed to flee the scene.

The killed suspect was identified as Rizwan, a notorious dacoit. SSP Korangi Fida Hussain Janwari said that more than 24 criminal cases were registered against him.

Karachi police recovered a pistol and ammunition from the possession of the killed suspect.

SSP Janwari further stated that Rizwan was involved in dozens of serious crimes, including the murder of a 12-year-old boy. Several CCTV footages of his criminal activities are also available.