Karachi: Fazlur Rehman likely to visit MQM-P headquarters tomorrow

KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has arrived in Karachi and scheduled a meeting with the government ally, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders tomorrow ahead of the no-confidence motio, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The joint opposition has activated in Karachi after the federal capital as Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrived in Karachi today. Sources told ARY News that Fazlur Rehman and MQM-P leaders will hold an important meeting on Tuesday (tomorrow).

They added that the PDM head is likely to visit the MQM-P Bahadurabad office at 1:30 pm to meet the central leaders. During the upcoming meeting, the opposition alliance’s head and the leaders of the government ally party will exchange views on the political situation and no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After arriving in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi where. He met Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani and Shah Owais Noorani during his ongoing Karachi visit.

He said in a statement that the current rulers have made it difficult for the nation to live a peaceful life. He also asked Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) activists of the Sindh chapter to be prepared for the Islamabad long march.

The JUI-F supremo said that the movement against the incumbent government entered the decisive phase and they will get rid of the rulers soon.

