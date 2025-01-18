Karachi feels severe cold with strong winds blow in city

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast strong winds of 25 to 35 kilometers per hour speed blowing in Karachi on Saturday (today).

Gusts of winds with gaps blowing in Karachi, presently winds blowing at 15 KM per hour speed from the northeast direction with 54 percent humidity.

Minimum temperature recorded 14.5 Celsius in the port city, while maximum temperature likely to soar to 24 Celsius, according to the weather report.

The city’s air quality has been unhygienic with particulate matter’s reading recorded 174 at the air quality index.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of Sindh with moderate to intense fog expected in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Dadu, Larkana, Khairpur, Tando Jam and ajoining areas in the night and morning hours.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also warned of flash floods in Chagai, Nushki, Kharan, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah and Quetta tonight or tomorrow in the morning.

Rain-windstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Balochistan’s Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob, Musakhel, Kharan, Kech, Panjgur and Gwadar from 18th to 20th January with occasional gaps, according to the Met Office.

Met office predicted that a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on 18th January (today).