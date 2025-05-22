Karachi student’s alleged kidnapping case takes new turn

The case of a first-year college student who allegedly went missing from Karachi’s Joharabad area has taken an unexpected turn after her fiancé brought her back home from Hyderabad.

According to details, Fizza had left home on May 19 to appear for an exam but never returned. Her brother received a voice note claiming that unidentified men abducted her and three other girls.

Acting on the brother’s complaint, police registered a kidnapping case and began investigations. However, their probe revealed that the girl was in Hyderabad with her fiancé, and had returned to Karachi with him before police were informed.

Authorities are now trying to determine whether it was a genuine abduction or a staged incident. Investigators noted that the girl was brought back to Karachi without notifying the police and that her statements contain several inconsistencies.

According to police, Fizza allegedly sent a message to her family stating that she had been kidnapped by men in a Hi-roof van and that other girls were also present.

However, instead of contacting any police station in Hyderabad, she reportedly contacted her fiancé using a rickshaw driver’s phone.

The police are currently examining all angles, including the possibility of a personal dispute being misrepresented as an abduction.