Karachi: FIA operation at Jinnah Airport exposes prostitution smuggling racket

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration carried out an operation at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, exposing a gang involved in smuggling girls abroad for prostitution under the guise of employment in Dubai, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the case came to light after a girl traveling on a visit visa for a supposed hotel job in Dubai revealed critical information about the trafficking network during questioning by FIA officials at the airport in Karachi.

On the girl’s identification, human smuggler Shahzaib was arrested, FIA authorities said. Investigations revealed that Shahzaib arranged the visa and air ticket using money received from another smuggler identified as Nadeem.

According to the FIA spokesperson, a total of Rs420,000 was paid for the process, out of which Rs40,000 was handed over to an agent for airport clearance in Karachi.

The spokesperson added that evidence of Shahzaib’s contacts with other individuals involved in prostitution was also recovered from WhatsApp conversations.

The victim has been shifted to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for further proceedings, while Shahzaib remains in FIA custody as investigations continue.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) foiled an attempt to smuggle passengers abroad by sea.

The FIA’s action at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport resulted in the arrest of eight people. The passengers were allegedly planning to travel illegally to Albania by sea.

According to the FIA, the passengers had paid a whopping Rs 1 million to the human smugglers. An FIA spokesman stated that the agency took custody of the agents and facilitators based on the identification provided by the passengers.

The FIA confirmed that the arrested agents were operating an organized human smuggling network.

The FIA further stated that the arrested agents belonged to different areas of Gujrat.

The FIA spokesman added that other accomplices of the gang were also running a human smuggling network from Saudi Arabia and Greece.

Fake airline tickets, foreign currencies (Euros, Dollars, and Iranian Riyals) were recovered from the possession of the passengers, the FIA said.