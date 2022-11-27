Karachi: Fire breaks out in marriage hall in Korangi

KARACHI: A fire broke out in a local marriage hall near the coast guard square of Korangi Karachi, ARY News reported.

Fire in marriage hall Korangi Karachi! pic.twitter.com/vMGHIVPhSs — Shehzad Gul (@ShehzadGulHasen) November 27, 2022

According to details, no one was injured and they were evacuated safely.

Fire Brigade sources say that a wedding ceremony was ongoing in the hall when the fire broke out. The fire brigade reached the spot timely and evacuated the premises, they added.

The rescue officials are still putting out the fire, officials said.

In a similar incident on November 10, a huge fire broke out in several shops in Karachi’s Shershah Kabari Market.

According to rescue sources, the fire broke out in a shop around 6:30 am which then engulfed several adjoining shops.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicles were taking part in the fire extinguishing operation. Rescue officials said no casualty was reported in the incident.

Last month, a fire broke out in a towering building located in Karachi’s Old City Area.

Also Read: Fire breaks out at Karachi’s Shershah Kabari market

The Techno City building is situated on the busiest street in the city’s Old City neighbourhood.

Comments