Massive fire erupts at garment factory in Karachi

KARACHI: A fire broke out today at a garment factory in Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone, prompting a rapid response from local authorities, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the fire started on the second floor of the factory, with multiple fire tenders and two snarkel units immediately dispatched to bring it under control.

All employees had already exited the factory as it was after working hours, and no casualties have been reported so far, officials said. Rescue teams are continuing efforts to contain the blaze using specialized equipment, and authorities hope the fire will soon be fully extinguished.

Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, personally monitored the situation and issued immediate instructions to firefighting teams. He directed that all factory staff be moved to safe locations and ordered nearby factories and buildings to remain on alert. As a precaution, he also instructed that electricity and gas supplies to the affected area be temporarily suspended.

Karachi Fire Brigade officials confirmed that five fire tenders and two snarkel units were on-site, with their crews actively engaged in controlling the fire. Rescue 1122 teams coordinated with the Fire Brigade and other emergency services to ensure a quick response and prevent further damage.

A spokesperson for the Export Processing Zone expressed optimism that the blaze would soon be brought under control, while Deputy Mayor Karachi emphasized that emergency services across the city remain on high alert until the situation is completely resolved.

He assured that operations to control the fire would continue until full containment is achieved, with strict safety measures in place.

This is not the first incident in the area. On December 4, a textile factory in Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone was engulfed in flames, completely destroying the building, highlighting ongoing fire safety concerns in the industrial zone.

The latest fire underscores the importance of emergency preparedness and fire safety protocols in Karachi’s densely populated industrial areas, as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.