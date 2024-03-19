Karachi: Fire extinguished at eatery near Cantt railway station

KARACHI: The fire brigade extinguished fire at a restaurant near the city’s Cantt railway station, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Two fire tenders participated in firefighting at the restaurant.

The cause of the blaze at the eatery could not be ascertained, as people were safely rescued from the place.

The railway police as well as rescue agencies personnel reached to the spot after the fire caused smoke at the restaurant and surrounding area.

No loss of life immediately reported in the incident.

Railway sources said that drug addicts were also used to sit at the cafe. A likely cause might be smoking at the place.

At least four persons died and two others sustained injuries as fire broke out in Arshi shopping mall and residential flats near Ayesha Manzil in Karachi in December last year.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that the fire at the shopping mall was under control, whereas the cooling process is underway.

He maintained that the authorities will estimate the losses once the fire brigade officials complete the process.

The incident occurred in Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil where fire erupted in foam shops and quickly expanded to residential flats.

Police officials said that shopping mall has mostly foam shops which rapidly intensified the blaze.