Karachi reports 225 fire incidents in first month of the year

KARACHI: At least 225 fire incidents were reported in the provincial capital of Sindh during the first month of the year, according to a Karachi Fire Brigade report cited by ARY News.

Officials said the most severe and devastating blaze in Karachi occurred at Gul Plaza, describing it as the largest and most dangerous fire incident recorded during the period.

The Fire Brigade report noted that, overall, 83 people lost their lives in fire-related incidents across the city, including two children and eight women. In addition, 24 individuals, among them a child, sustained injuries in separate incidents in the metropolis.

District-wise data showed that Karachi’s Central district recorded the highest number of incidents, with 30 fires reported. In the Saddar area, 18 fire incidents were registered, while another 18 cases were reported within the jurisdictions of Sohrab Goth and Gulistan-e-Mustafa fire stations in Karachi.

Other localities in the city also saw multiple incidents: Nazimabad reported 13 fires, Lyari nine, and the SITE industrial area 11. Korangi recorded nine incidents, while Landhi reported three, according to the Fire Brigade department.

Orangi Town and Shah Faisal Colony each witnessed eight incidents, while 14 fires were reported in Manzoor Colony. Meanwhile, the New Karachi Fire Station jurisdiction accounted for 13 incidents.

Authorities say the figures underline the scale of fire risks facing the city and stress the need for improved preventive measures, building safety compliance, and emergency preparedness. The city’s Fire Brigade department urged residents and business owners across Karachi to adopt safety protocols to minimise losses and protect lives.

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial building and trapping dozens inside. The blaze raged for over 32 hours before being brought under control, exposing weaknesses in the city’s emergency response system.