SFA raids Karachi five-star hotel chain, uncovers unhygienic practices

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) recently conducted a raid on a renowned Karachi Five-Star Hotel chain near PID, uncovering alarming food safety violations and unhygienic practices. ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the inspection, authorities seized 25 kilograms of expired meat, outdated buttercream, and other substandard food items.

The kitchen and washing areas were found to violate hygiene standards, raising serious concerns about public health.

The inspection revealed that the Karachi Five-Star Hotel chain had failed to adhere to basic food safety protocols, with unhygienic practices prevailing in critical areas such as the kitchen and washing zones.

These findings prompted the Sindh Food Authority to file a case in the South Civil Judge’s court, emphasizing the need for accountability and stricter enforcement of food safety regulations.

This raid on the Karachi Five-Star Hotel highlights the importance of maintaining high standards and discouraging unhygienic practices in the hospitality industry to ensure the safety and well-being of customers.

The Sindh Food Authority’s actions serve as a reminder that food safety violations will not be tolerated, and legal measures will be taken against establishments that compromise public health.

The Karachi Five-Star Hotel chain’s management has yet to state the raid and subsequent legal proceedings.

As the case unfolds, it is expected to shed light on the extent of the violations and the measures needed to prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier, in a significant operation, a factory was uncovered in Lahore’s Yateem Khana area where samosa roll patties were being manufactured following highly unhygienic practices.

During the raid, the factory manager, Shahzaib, admitted to the violations when confronted about the poor hygiene standards. This operation highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of food safety regulations to protect public health during the festive season.