Karachi will have to be dug up again for better drainage system: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi will have to be dug up again, if 100-meter rainwater drainage system is to be built as they city had witnessed urban flooding on Tuesday after heavy rainfall.

During his emergency visit to the city amid rains, Murad said that a state-of-the-art drainage infrastructure is crucial to mitigate the impact of future floods and ensure the city’s resilience.

He also presided over an emergency meeting to assess the situation and direct ongoing dewatering efforts, emphasised the need for continued vigilance as more rain is forecast.

Murad said that the city is working to recover from severe flooding following heavy rains that inundated the area on Tuesday.

The meeting included provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Makhdoom Mahboobzaman, Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif; Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab; Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi; Secretary Local Government Wasim Shamshad; Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho; DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah; CEO Water Board Ahmed Siddiqui, and other officials.

Briefings highlighted the severity of the flooding, with many roads transformed into impassable pools. Following the rain’s cessation, dewatering operations were launched citywide.

“The priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and to restore normalcy as quickly as possible,” stated the chief minister. He commended the rescue efforts that safely evacuated 40 students stranded at FAST University-Malir during the downpour.

City authorities report that water has been successfully drained from key areas, including Gulbai, Mauripur, Central, Gulshan zones, Ayesha Manzil, Shahrah-e-Pakistan, and Gulberg. Critical zones like the Commissioner’s office, High Court, Sindh Secretariat, and Supreme Court have also been cleared. Work continues at the Arts Council.

Karachi Police, including Traffic Police, reported managing traffic flow effectively despite the challenging conditions. Focus areas included Capri Cinema, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, MA Jinnah Road, Bahadurabad, and major intersections across the city.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has deployed 26 de-watering pumps across the city, targeting underpasses and flood-prone areas in Districts South, Central, West, and East.

Murad assured the public that all departments and agencies are working in close coordination to mitigate the impact of the current and anticipated rainfall. Residents are urged to remain cautious and follow official advisories as the situation develops.

It is to be noted here that heavy rain had caused urban flooding in several areas of Karachi, leaving roads submerged and the city’s routine activities paralyzed.

According to reports, at least 15 people were killed in different rain-related incidents in the city.