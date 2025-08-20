Dozens of abandoned vehicles litter Karachi roads after torrential rains

After three spells of heavy downpour in Karachi on Tuesday, the city’s streets were submerged, leaving citizens stranded and disrupting transportation.

Countless vehicles and motorcycles broke down due to the flooding.

It has now been revealed that dozens of vehicles remain abandoned on Karachi’s roads, particularly along the stretch from National Stadium to Civic Center.

Many citizens were forced to leave their vehicles behind due to fuel shortages and mechanical failures, choosing instead to walk home.

Thousands of commuters returning from offices were seen standing for hours beside their stalled bikes and cars. Mechanics across the city faced massive rush, charging exorbitant amounts to provide services.

Reports from Jinnah Hospital indicated that patients discharged from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) were unable to leave for home.

Patients who were discharged as early as 6 pm were still stranded at the hospital late into the night due to flooded roads.

Rainwater remains accumulated in several areas of Karachi, including Guru Mandir and M.A. Jinnah Road, where drainage has yet to take place.

The premises around the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry are still waterlogged, while a number of broken-down vehicles continue to block Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Similarly, water remains stagnant near the State Bank building on I.I. Chundrigar Road, as well as Tower, Shahin Complex, and surrounding roads.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in the city today, while the Meteorological Department has warned of more heavy rains.

According to DG Met, Karachi witnessed extraordinary rainfall in the last 24 hours. He said that early warnings had been issued regarding the intensity of the spell, stressing that if proper drainage was not ensured, even lighter rains could lead to severe urban flooding.