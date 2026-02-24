Karachi police release driver who killed food delivery rider in car crash

KARACHI: Sahil Police on Tuesday released the driver involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of a food delivery rider in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of Karachi.

The incident occurred late at night at Khayaban-e-Ittihad near a signal, where a speeding car lost control and struck 32-year-old rider Farhan, a resident of Thatta. He sustained severe head injuries and later succumbed to his wounds.

Initial reports suggested that the suspect fled the scene after briefly pretending to offer help, prompting a police search.

However, it later emerged that the driver, identified as Hasan Bhangwar, had been taken into custody and that his detention was not disclosed for nearly 16 hours.

Police said the deceased’s family pardoned the accused “for the sake of Allah,” leading to his release.

A copy of the written reconciliation agreement shows that Farhan’s father, Gul Zaman, – who is working as a driver at Bilawal House- stated that the incident was accidental and that the family did not wish to pursue legal action.

According to police, Hasan Bhangwar told investigators he was driving with a friend when a motorcycle suddenly appeared in the middle of the road. Officials said the vehicle’s speed at the time of the accident was estimated to be between 130 and 140 kilometres per hour.

The deceased’s body was taken to his native area in Thatta for burial. Police added that they would contact the family again after the burial.

However, the release of the suspect without further legal proceedings—despite allegations of overspeeding, signal violation, underage driving without a licence, and initially concealing custody—has raised serious questions about the handling of the case.