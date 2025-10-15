Karachi: Four children injured in Muwachh Goth house fire

KARACHI: Four children were injured in a fire incident in Kachhelo Goth in Muwachh Goth area of Karachi’s Baldia Town on Wednesday, rescue officials said.

Four children have sustained burn injuries in the fire incident, who have been transferred to hospital for medical attendance, rescuers said.

Local police said that a drug addict neighbour had set the house on fire and escaped from the scene.

“He had also injured himself and went into hiding,” police officials said.

“He has been nabbed and shifted to hospital for treatment,” police said.

Fire erupted at a plastic factory in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area last Wednesday, which was extinguished and no casualties were reported, according to rescue officials.

The fire erupted in the factory near Sindhi Hotel in Liaquatabad. Three fire tenders managed to control it, and no casualties were reported.

Fires frequently erupt in buildings across Pakistan due to poor infrastructure, ignorance of safety regulations, and negligence. Many structures lack proper fire exits, alarms, and emergency protocols, while faulty wiring and overloaded power systems increase the risk of electrical short circuits.