Four law students ‘injured’ in Karachi police station attack

KARACHI: A group of unidentified assailants attacked the Defence Police Station in Karachi late last night, leading to conflicting accounts from police and lawyers regarding the injuries sustained during the incident, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the attackers vandalized the station, prompting a baton-charge response that resulted in minor injuries to two young men.

The police firmly denied any injuries caused by gunfire. They stated that the incident started from an earlier event where three youths on a motorcycle were stopped at a checkpoint following reports of a robbery in the area.

The youths were detained and taken to the station after allegedly misbehaving with officers. They were later released on bail secured by others.

However, a mob of 100 to 150 people subsequently stormed the station, leading to the police using batons to disperse the crowd.

In contrast, lawyers claimed that four law students were injured due to police firing. Advocate Qadir Rajpar alleged that two students were detained during a routine check and humiliated at the station.

When a group arrived at the station to file a complaint against the police, a heated exchange ensued, culminating in police opening fire, which injured four students, he added.

Rajpar stated that two of the injured are being treated at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, while the other two are at the National Medical Centre. He demanded action against the involved police personnel from the Inspector General of Sindh.