Karachi: Four-old dies after being left in locked car

KARACHI: A tragic incident was reported from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area where a 4-year-old child was died of suffocation after being locked in a car, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the details, a 4-year-old child – Hussain – died of suffocation after being left in a locked car in Gulistan-e-Johar area of ​​Karachi on June 15.

Meanwhile, over the complaint of the deceased child’s mother, the local area police registered a case and arrested his uncle and aunt – identified as Arjuman and Khaliquz Zaman.

The unfortunate event unfolded when Zaman and Arjaman were traveling to Scheme 33 with their nephew, Hussain. Upon returning, the couple’s three children went home, but Hussain was missing. His mother, upon inquiring, was told that he was playing downstairs.

Three hours later, the other relative of the child was heading to the gym, Hussain was discovered locked inside the car and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The text of the FIR highlighted that the minor boy death was resulted from negligence and carelessness of the relatives.

The police have remanded Zaman and Arjaman, who maintain that their children were with them and assumed Hussain had exited the car with the others.

However, CCTV footage revealed Hussain was clearly visible when Arjaman took her children out of the car, raising questions about why he was not took out of the car with other children.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident to determine the exact circumstances and responsibilities surrounding this tragic death.