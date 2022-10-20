Karachi: Four suspected criminals nabbed in Rangers, police joint raid

KARACHI: Four suspected criminals have been arrested during a joint raid conducted by the police and Rangers in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Rangers spokesperson said in a statement that four suspects allegedly involved in street crimes and dacoities were arrested from Surjani Town.

The arrested men were identified as Alman alias Bhora Tanoli, Yasmin Bangali, Imtiaz Ahmed alias Ustad and Ali Jan alias Jani. The spokesperson added that two pistols, eight mobile phones and two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

During the initial investigation, the suspects confessed to committing more than 400 crimes. The suspects used to sell spare parts and stolen motorcycles in the Hyderi market.

Moreover, they alleged criminals were also involved in selling stolen mobile phones in Serena Market.

The Rangers spokesperson said that raids are being conducted to arrest accomplices of the suspects.

