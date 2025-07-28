Karachi free-will marriage couple seeks protection amid ‘life threats’

KARACHI: A newlywed couple in a free-will marriage in Karachi have appealed to the authorities concerned to provide them protection amid ‘threats’ of dire consequences

A 22-year-old woman, Komal, and 24-year-old Zubair from Karachi’s Dalmia Shanti Nagar area, who married for love, have issued a video, saying that they are facing life threats after contracting free-will marriage.

The couple, who wed by choice, pleaded for help in the video, with Komal expressing distress and urging the provincial police chief and other high-ranked officials to provide security.

She also accused some police officials of taking a bribe from her brother.

“My brother is continuously harassing us after giving a bribe to SHO Naseem. The entire police station is bought to lodge a fake illegal Nikkah case against us,” Komal said while requesting the Inspector General Sindh and Deputy Inspector General to ensure their safety.

“We married of our own will, please assist us. I am deeply troubled,” she added.

Following the video’s spread on social media, Azizi Bhatti police clarified that no couple has been harassed by their personnel. They assured that if the couple files a formal complaint at the station, action will be taken against any harassing officers.