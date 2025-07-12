World War souvenirs reportedly stolen from Frere Hall office in Karachi

A disturbing theft has been reported in Karachi, where rare World War-era memorabilia and other valuable items were stolen from the Frere Hall premises during the recent Muharram holidays, ARY News reported

According to details, a case has been registered at the Artillery Maidan Police Station on the complaint of the Deputy Director of the Parks Department.

The complainant stated that the office remained closed over the Muharram break, and upon reopening, a rear window of the Director General’s office was found broken.

The complainant further revealed that five rare shields linked to World War history had gone missing from the Karachi office.

Read More: Free Wi-Fi service launched at historic Frere Hall

In addition to these priceless items, other valuables such as cables, copper wiring, a DVD player, one speaker, and miscellaneous equipment were also reported stolen.

The theft is believed to have been carried out by an unidentified individual, as per the complainant’s statement. Despite efforts to locate the stolen items independently, no leads have been found so far.

Authorities in Karachi are now investigating the case, which has raised concerns over the security of historic artifacts in public offices.

The loss has been described as a significant cultural setback for Karachi, especially considering the heritage value of the stolen items.

Frere Hall is one of Karachi’s most iconic colonial-era landmarks, built in 1865 during British rule in the Indo-Gothic architectural style.

Originally serving as Karachi’s town hall, it is now home to a public library and art gallery.

Surrounded by lush gardens, Frere Hall is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. The building is named after Sir Henry Bartle Edward Frere.

He was a British administrator who promoted economic development in the region. Its ceilings feature artwork by renowned Pakistani artist Sadequain.

Located in the heart of the city, Frere Hall stands as a reminder of Karachi’s rich historical and cultural heritage.