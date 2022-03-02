Karachi: Fresh westerly wave brings windy weather

KARACHI: The entry of a fresh westerly wave have a soothing effect on weather with gusty winds blowing in the city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Minimum temperature recorded 20 degree Celsius in the city this morning, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather report.

Presently winds blowing in the city at the speed of 10 kilometres per hour.

Jacobabad and adjoining areas received rainfall after light rain forecast of the weather department.

Scores of localities plunged into darkness due to power outage after rainfall.

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light rain in scores of Sindh district, while drizzle at some places in Karachi on Wednesday.

Light rain is expected in Jamshoro, Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehro Feroz districts today, according to the weather department.

The weather will remain cloudy in Karachi early morning on Wednesday, however, the clouds will later be cleared. “There are no chances of heavy rainfall in the city,” the met official said.

For Tuesday, the met office said that rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Balochistan while partly cloudy weather is likely in most upper parts of the country, with light rain/snow in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

