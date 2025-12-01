Karachi: Funeral prayers offered for three-year-old Ibrahim who died in manhole accident

KARACHI: The funeral prayer for three-year-old Ibrahim, who tragically died after falling into a manhole near NIPA Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, was held in Shah Faisal Colony, Sector 5, ARY News reported.

The Ibrahim’s body was recovered 15 hours after the incident. Ibrahim had fallen into the open manhole on Sunday night around 11 pm while accompanying his family to a departmental store. Rescue personnel immediately launched a search operation but were initially unable to locate him, leading to a temporary suspension of official rescue efforts.

Local residents stepped in to assist, bringing in heavy machinery and continuing excavation work at the site. According to reports, a trash picker boy claimed that he personally retrieved Ibrahim’s body from the drain and handed it over to police, adding a heartbreaking detail to the tragic incident.

The funeral prayer was attended by prominent figures, including Munim Zafar, Karachi head of Jamaat-e-Islami, and Member of the Provincial Assembly from MQM-P Shariq Jamal.

Authorities have urged caution around uncovered manholes across Karachi, highlighting the need for urgent measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, a new report has revealed that Karachi recorded 1,543 complaints about missing manhole covers between 23 October and 1 December, highlighting a major public-safety concern across the city’s 25 towns.

According to reports, the Karachi Water Corporation received these complaints from all 25 towns of Karachi, out of which 1,449 have been resolved so far. The highest number of complaints, 169, came from North Nazimabad Town, making it the most affected area in Karachi.

New Karachi Town reported 149 complaints related specifically to open manholes, officials said. Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town ranked third with 110 complaints. Authorities also noted that the tragic incident in which a three-year-old child fell into an open manhole occurred within the jurisdiction of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town. Out of its 110 complaints, 107 have already been addressed, according to the Water Corporation.

Other towns of Karachi also reported significant numbers: Jinnah Town submitted 65 complaints, while Saddar Town reported 64. Lyari Town registered 37, Keamari Town 46, and Liaquatabad Town 36 complaints.

From Landhi Town, 49 complaints were recorded, Korangi Town reported 92, and Malir Town submitted 39 complaints. SITE Town lodged 17 complaints, Model Colony Town 40, and Safoora Town 94, according to the data issued by the corporation.

Additionally, Shah Faisal Town registered 56 complaints, Chanesar Town 47, Baldia Town 50, while Sohrab Goth Town reported just three complaints — the lowest among all towns of Karachi.

Officials say the report underscores the continued need for strict monitoring and rapid response to prevent further accidents across Karachi.