Fire engulfs Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar furniture market

KARACHI: A massive fire broke out at the furniture market near Kamran Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Johar, causing extensive damage with furniture worth millions reduced to ashes.

According to ARY News reporter Adnan Rajput, the fire initially started in nearby bushes and quickly spread to the market, making it difficult to control.

Upon receiving information, seven fire brigade vehicles rushed to the site and worked tirelessly to douse the flames.

The intense fire engulfed multiple shops in the furniture market, forcing shopkeepers to scramble to save their merchandise.

Rescue 1122 reported that over 40% of the furniture in the market was destroyed, with more than 80 shops affected.

Fortunately, all individuals in the market were safely evacuated, and nearby residential buildings were unharmed.

The fire was eventually brought under control after hours of effort, with six vehicles from KMC and one from Rescue 1122 participating in the firefighting operation. The Chief Fire Officer confirmed that 35+ shops, mostly selling used furniture, suffered damage, with 50% of the merchandise completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and officials are yet to provide an accurate estimate of the financial losses.

This incident echoes a similar event in March last year when a mysterious fire destroyed 45 shops at the Gharibabad Furniture Market. At the time, shopkeepers criticized the fire brigade for its delayed response, with several merchants resorting to breaking shutters to save their goods.

Authorities are investigating the current incident to determine the cause and prevent future occurrences.