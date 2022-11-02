Karachi gang-rape case: suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: Judicial magistrate Karachi south sent the two suspects to jail on judicial remand on Wednesday in a gang rape case in Clifton area of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

The flood-affected girl was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified persons in the Clifton area of Karachi on Monday. The minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4.

Two suspects named Ghulam Rasool and Khalid Hussain were presented before the court in the gang rape of a minor girl from a flood-affected family of Shikarpur.

Moreover, the police were directed by the court to submit a progress report on the case at next hearing of the case.

Read more: MEDICAL REPORT CONFIRMS FLOOD-HIT MINOR GIRL WAS GANG-RAPED IN KARACHI’S CLIFTON

Earlier, the medico-legal report to ascertain sexual assault allegations in minor girl rape case confirmed that a flood-affected girl was gang-raped in Karachi’s Clifton.

The medical report confirmed that multiple culprits sexually assaulted her.

The police, while quoting the victim, said that two identified persons abducted a minor girl and sexually assaulted her. Hospital sources told ARY News that the girl is eight or nine-year-old.

Comments