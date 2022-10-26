Karachi: Gang selling fake mega, manual units of platelets busted

KARACHI: Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) officials have busted a gang involved in selling fake mega and manual units of platelets to citizens in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The alleged ringleader of a fraudster gang along with his accomplice was arrested in Jinnah Hospital after being caught red-handed by the SBTA officials.

The authorities also secured an audio recording of the fraudsters in which they were discussing the trade of fake mega and manual units.

Health experts said that patients could contract infectious diseases due to the transfusion of fake mega or manual units of platelets.

In the audio recording, the gang members were promising to provide the mega unit of platelets at the price of 32,000 without demanding any blood donors.

They asked the customer to make an advance payment along with the blood sample and later they will hand over the platelet unit to the hospital.

SBTA officials swung into action against the fraudsters’ gang risking the lives of the patients through the illicit sale of fake platelet units. According to SBTA, Pak-Blood Bank was not listed among the registered blood banks.

The representatives of the health department also reached the police station to lodge a case against the accused.

