Karachi Gas Alert: SSGC announces 48-Hour gas shutdown for industries and CNG Stations

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a 48-hour gas suspension for the industrial and CNG sectors, starting from 8:00 AM on January 24 until 8:00 AM on January 26.

In a social media post, the SSGC confirmed that gas supply to all industries—including Captive power plants and all CNG stations (including those operating on RLNG)—will be suspended.

The measure is aimed at maintaining maximum gas pressure for residential and commercial consumers.

The utility company stated that this step was necessary due to the surge in demand during the peak winter season.

To assist residential consumers, the SSGC advised that anyone experiencing low gas pressure should contact their 24/7 helpline at 1199. The company assured that its staff remains on high alert to resolve complaints promptly.

Additionally, the routine gas load management schedule for residential and commercial sectors will continue daily from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM.