Child killed, four injured in gas cylinder blast at Karachi apartment

KARACHI: A child was killed and four others injured after a gas cylinder exploded inside a residential building in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The explosion occurred at Sehri time in a flat on the ninth floor of a residential block in Hyderi Block G. The blast was heard across the surrounding area and triggered a fire that engulfed the affected flat and spread to an adjacent apartment.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched emergency operations. A child lost his life in the incident, while four people — including a woman and a young girl — sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital.

Rescue officials initially reported the deceased as a seven-year-old child; however, later identification confirmed the victim as 15-year-old Burhan.

The injured were identified as 30-year-old Fatima, four-year-old Anisa, 40-year-old Hanid and 70-year-old Tasneem.

Following the explosion, residents of nearby areas gathered at the site, while panic spread among other occupants of the building, forcing them to evacuate their flats.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Firefighting efforts were hampered due to the unavailability of a snorkel vehicle, making it difficult to reach the ninth floor.

As a result, the exterior of the affected flat suffered severe damage, while all four flats on the tenth floor were also impacted by the blaze.

After several hours, firefighters brought the fire under control. Cooling and search operations were completed, after which residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest the explosion was caused by a gas leak, adding that further inquiries are under way. Eyewitnesses stated that the fire broke out during Sehri and the blast was heard from a considerable distance.

Rescue authorities confirmed that the building was not connected to the gas supply and residents were using cylinders. Two damaged cylinders were recovered from the site.

Deputy Commissioner Central Toha Saleem said a team from the Sindh Building Control Authority has been called in, and residents will only be allowed entry after technical clearance. SSP Central Imran Khan said two flats were directly affected by the incident.

It may be recalled that on the first day of Ramadan, a similar gas leak explosion in a residential building at Soldier Bazaar caused the structure to collapse, killing 15 people.