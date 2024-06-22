Karachi: Gas supply to remain suspended on Sunday

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced suspension of gas supply in major Karachi areas on June 23 (Sunday).

The gas supply company said that the shutdown will occur from 8am to 8pm to facilitate the installation of a new gas distribution pipeline project.

The affected areas include Defence View, Manzoor Colony, Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, Mehmoodabad, Azam Basti, Qayyumabad, DHA Phase 2 Extension, Phase 4, Phase 5 and Extension, Phase 7 and Extension, and Phase 8, including Creek Vista and Emaar.

Residents and businesses in these areas are advised to make necessary arrangements to mitigate the impact of the gas supply suspension, which is expected to last for 12 hours.

Earlier, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has said that they will start repairing its main water line on University Road on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the water corporation, work to repair leakages in the 48-inch main line will start at 8am on June 22 and it will be completed by June 23 at 8pm.

The KWSC said that due to the repair work, water supply from the University Reservoir will be suspended in District Central, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33 and some areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.