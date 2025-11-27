WATCH: Karachi gets first dedicated ambulance lane in Saddar

KARACHI: For the first time in the metropolis, a dedicated ambulance lane has been established on Mainsfield Street in Saddar by Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso.

Javed Khoso said, “Saving the lives of citizens is our topmost priority. More emergency lanes will be established throughout District South.”

However, DC South has not yet clarified whether fines will be imposed on commuters who use the ambulance lane.

The ambulance lane in Saddar, which will help emergency patients reach the hospital faster, was first cleared of encroachments before being designated for ambulances. To make it clear, ambulance signs have also been marked on the road to prevent commuters from traveling through the lane.

Illegal parking creates a commuting challenge for ambulances. Since Saddar Town is perpetually crowded and its streets are narrow, ambulances often encounter difficulties navigating the area.

Yet, a day after setting up the emergency lane, vehicles were still parked on the dedicated lane despite clear warnings from the administration.

Residents praised these new initiatives and called for dedicated lanes to be established citywide, not only for ambulances but also for police and firefighters.

About Mansfield Street

The street is filled with arms shops. Mehmooda Rizwiya writes in her book, Malika-e-Mashriq (Queen of the East) that Samuel Mansfield was the commissioner of Karachi from 1862 to 1866. During his time as commissioner, many good public schemes were brought to completion. The import yard in Karachi was also named after him, the Mansfield Import Yard.