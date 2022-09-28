Karachi gets new gas pipeline

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited (SSGC) has inaugurated a new main gas pipeline in Karachi to resolve low gas pressure issues being faced by the residents of different areas, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Managing Director of the SSGC Imran Maniar said that the new gas pipelines will improve supply to the consumers in old city areas of Karachi including Lyari and Garden.

He said that the 12-inch diameter gas pipeline is five-kilometre-long that starts from Mazar-e-Quaid to the Dhobi Ghat area. The new gas pipeline project was completed at the cost of Rs150 million.

Maniar added that the gas pipeline will end low gas pressure issues for the consumers of the old city areas.

