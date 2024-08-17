Karachi girl files Rs30mln damages claim against K-Electric

KARACHI: The daughter of a man who died due to an alleged electrocution has filed a lawsuit against the power production company in Karachi, K-Electric, seeking damages of Rs30.92 million, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The girl submitted the case in the city court of Karachi, where she argues that her father’s death was caused by the negligence of K-Electric.

The incident occurred on July 20 in Landhi’s Majeed Colony, where Gulzar, the father of six children, was electrocuted while returning home from work.

According to the petition, a live wire had fallen into water accumulated on the road, resulting in the death of her father.

The tragic event was captured on video and circulated on social media.

The petitioner further argues that K-Electric’s failure to maintain safety standards led to the untimely death of the sole breadwinner of the family. She further claimed that the police is not registering it. The petitioner is now demanding compensation for the loss of her father.